Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD trying to cling on to the big $10,000

Bitcoin price in the session on Thursday is trading in negative territory by some 0.25%.
BTC/USD bears managed to force a breakout to the downside of the big psychological $10,000 mark.
The price has been able to catch some near-term support within a known area of demand, $10,000-9,000 price range.
Spot rate: 10,038.25
Relative change: -0,25%
High: 10,203.89
Low: 10,046.93 5
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|10010.76
|Today Daily Change
|-12.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|10022.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10746.09
|Daily SMA50
|10922.78
|Daily SMA100
|9583.18
|Daily SMA200
|6925.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10859.91
|Previous Daily Low
|9896.7
|Previous Weekly High
|12325.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|10564.42
|Previous Monthly High
|13195.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|9080.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10264.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10491.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9659.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9296.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8696.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10622.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|11223.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11586.18
BTC/USD daily chart
The falling price managed to catch some support, after dipping into a known large demand zone, $10,000 down to $9,000 price range.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Price action via the 4-hour chart view has formed a morning star/reversal doji candlestick. It suggests of a potential pullback, depending on bullish momentum.
