Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD still has some hope given bull flag structure

- Bitcoin price in the session on Thursday is trading with minor gains of some 0.20%.
- BTC/USD price action remains within the confinements of a narrowing triangular structure.
- The price within the above-noted formation has also produced a bullish flag pattern, seen over the last ten sessions.
Spot rate: 10,169.32
Relative change: -0.70%
High: 10,205.70
Low: 10,036.92
BTC/USD daily chart
- BTC/USD has formed a near-term bullish flag structure, which is subject to a breakout higher.
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Near-term price action is being topped by supply at $10,200 area, via the 60-minute chart view.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC weakens and drags XRP close to the abyss
Bitcoin has not taken advantage of the bullish window that appeared last week and moves downward – dragging the entire sector with it – although with different impacts.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD recovers from $0.2500, still under pressure
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $10.8 billion, has recovered from the intraday low of $0.2211 and settled at $0.2530 by the time of writing. Despite the recovery, XRP/USD stays down 1.4% on a day-on-day basis.
Litecoin struggles with the dark side of halving: Miners down tools amid dropping hashrate
Litecoin network has started feeling the heat as miners capitulate weeks after the reward halving event that took place on August 5. According to the data by BTC.com, miners within the network are downing their tools.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins lack momentum; TRX losing ground
The global cryptocurrency market remains range-bound on Thursday as traders cannot decide where from here. Bitcoin and most of the major altcoins are hibernating after a sell-off in the beginning of the week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.