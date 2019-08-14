Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD price subject to a $9000 return

Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
  • Bitcoin price in the session on Wednesday is trading in negative territory by some 2.15%.
  • BTC/USD momentum remains tilted to the downside, dropping for the past three consecutive sessions. 
  • The $10,000 price mark is losing much ground, with eyes on a potential return down to $9000. 

 

Spot rate:                 10,627.56

Relative change:      -2.15%

High:                         10,859.91

Low:                          10,356.45

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 10440.85
Today Daily Change -416.46
Today Daily Change % -3.84
Today daily open 10857.31
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 10739.16
Daily SMA50 10957.44
Daily SMA100 9540.09
Daily SMA200 6893.17
Levels
Previous Daily High 11439.76
Previous Daily Low 10746.53
Previous Weekly High 12325.08
Previous Weekly Low 10564.42
Previous Monthly High 13195.19
Previous Monthly Low 9080.79
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 11011.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 11174.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 10589.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 10321.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 9896.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 11282.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 11707.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 11975.76

 

BTC/USD daily chart

  • Pressure remains very much to the south, as the price has been falling for the past three sessions in a row. $12,000 rejection last week was the entry for the bears.  The next major area of demand can be observed at $10,00-9000 range. 

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

  • Price action smashed out from a bearish pennant structure, allowing BTC further room to drop.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

