Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD price is consolidating outside of bullish flag

- 2Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 0.50% in the second half of the session.
- BTC/USD price action is within consolidation mode, failing to attract commitment.
- The bulls must again breakdown and hold above the $9000 price mark for greater upside.
BTC/USD weekly chart
The price is sitting just on top of a breached weekly flag structure.
BTC/USD daily chart
Daily price action is also moving within a bullish flag, subject to a potential breakout higher.
Spot rate: 8,771.49
Relative change: +0.50%
High: 8,838.90
Low: 8,707.85
