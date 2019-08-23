As China slaps more Tariffs on the US, Bitcoin is looking more popular

10,500 is a key resistance level in the short term

Price action has been positive in the crypto sphere today

BTC/USD is headed to a major level on the 4-hour chart above. The level has been tested in key moves in the past marked by the rectangles on the chart.

Indicators are not yet overbought suggesting there is more space for a move higher.

Volume has also started creeping up supporting the move as buyers back the price rise.

If we see a sustained move higher 11,000 is the next target as the previous wave high stopped there last time out.