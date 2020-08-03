Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD gains short-term momentum eying up $12,000 again

After massive volatility caused by several large orders on Binance quarterly contracts, Bitcoin is now stable again.

BTC/USD was as high as $12,112 before the flash crash to $10,583.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $11,405 and has confirmed an hourly uptrend trying to climb back above $12,000. The overall bullish sentiment is still there but it’s obvious that investors are a bit less inclined to push the price up.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

After a confirmed uptrend, buyers were able to bring BTC’s price above both EMAs which have crossed bullishly again. Now, Bitcoin is facing no real resistance levels until the high at $12,112. The next major resistance point after that is $12,325 and then $13,862, the 2019-high.

BTC/USD weekly chart

On the weekly chart, buyers are currently forming a bull flag and EMAs are trying to catch up with the price. Again, there are only two resistance levels here as well which means bulls won’t really have a hard time climbing towards $14,000.