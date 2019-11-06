Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD explosive breakout is awaited out from narrowing conditions

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 0.40% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD price action continues to narrow within a pennant structure, subject to a breakout.

Trading conditions remain extremely narrow across the board, a breakout is looming.

BTC/USD weekly chart

The price has been pushing to the north for going on three weeks, although a lack of momentum within the last two.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD price action via the daily chart has done little in terms of movement since 27 October.

Spot rate: 9,359.24

Relative change: +0.40%

High: 9,447.93

Low: 9,278.73