Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD breaks above $9,500, is the push to $10,000 finally here?

BTC/USD buyers will aim for the $9,700 and $9,785 resistance levels.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD bulls have spiked the price up from $9,393.92 to $9,529.65 as Wednesday’s session came to a close. They will want to continue their momentum and push above the $9,700 and $9,785 resistance levels. If they manage to do so, then this may well be the rally that takes BTC/USD back into the much-desired $10,000-zone.

The price reached intra-day highs of $9,566.53 before it settled down. On the downside, we have healthy support at $9,441.23, $9,359.85 (SMA 50) and $9,233.25 (SMA 20).

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 9544.71 Today Daily Change 151.12 Today Daily Change % 1.61 Today daily open 9393.59 Trends Daily SMA20 9219.47 Daily SMA50 9356.09 Daily SMA100 8979.64 Daily SMA200 8561.38 Levels Previous Daily High 9438.85 Previous Daily Low 9156.75 Previous Weekly High 9345.73 Previous Weekly Low 9020.75 Previous Monthly High 10404.88 Previous Monthly Low 8823.34 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9331.09 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9264.51 Daily Pivot Point S1 9220.61 Daily Pivot Point S2 9047.63 Daily Pivot Point S3 8938.51 Daily Pivot Point R1 9502.71 Daily Pivot Point R2 9611.83 Daily Pivot Point R3 9784.82



