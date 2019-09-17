Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bears in control, price dropping for 5 consecutive sessions

- Bitcoin price in the session on Tuesday is trading with minor losses of some 0.95%.
- BTC/USD is running at five consecutive sessions in the red, after a failed attempt to break out from the triangular structure.
- The bears are pressing hard for a return down to the big pychological $10,000 mark.
Spot rate: 10,168.53
Relative change: -0.90%
High: 10.269.74
Low: 10,163.64
BTC/USD daily chart
- BTC/USD price is being weighed upon by the bears, further pressing the price south, running at five sessions in the red.
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
- The price can be seen testing a wedge structure to the downside via the 60-minute view.
