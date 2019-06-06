Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD bearish pennant pattern subject to a breakout
- Bitcoin price in the second half on Thursday is nursing losses of around 0.95%.
- BTC/USD price action remains within consolidation mode, following a breakout of a critical daily supporting trend line at the start of the week.
- Big near-term daily support is seen at $7500 level, a break below would heavily expose $7000 to the downside.
Spot rate: 7,725.41
Relative change: -0.95%
High: 7873.40
Low: 7653.96
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7740.16
|Today Daily Change
|-47.85
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|7788.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8145.98
|Daily SMA50
|6810.86
|Daily SMA100
|5541.58
|Daily SMA200
|4688.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7928.37
|Previous Daily Low
|7574.14
|Previous Weekly High
|9090.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|7889.67
|Previous Monthly High
|9090.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|5266.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7793.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7709.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7598.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7409.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7244.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7952.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8117.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8307.09
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action via the 60-minute chart view is moving within a bearish penannt pattern structure, subject to further potential downside.
BTC/USD daily chart
- Consolidation mode is observed via the daily chart, following the trend line break earlier in the week.
