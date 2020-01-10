Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD $7600 must hold as near-term bottom area

Bitcoin price is trading in the green, up some 1.80% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD bears are back in control for now, as price falls for the third consecutive day.

The next significant level of support is eyed at $7600, a double bottom neckline.

BTC/USD weekly chart

The price via the weekly chart view continues to move within a bullish flag structure. There is room for the bulls to capitalize on this structure, but as noted above, support needs to hold.

BTC/USD daily chart

Price action had been heading for a critical retest of $7600, failure to hold could prove to be punishing. It comes as BTC/USD formed a double bottom and broke above the neckline, earlier in the week. The detailed neckline is subject to a retest from the cooling price.





Spot rate: 7976.15

Relative change: +1.80%

High: 7976.89

Low: 7669.69