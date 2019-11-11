The newly formed partnership will bring crypto payment services to Swiss merchants and consumers, both in-store and web-shops.

Bitcoin Suisse will handle technology and infrastructure, while Worldline will provide market access.

Bitcoin Suisse, a Swiss crypto financial services firm, has collaborated with a payment company named Worldline. The partnership will help in bringing cryptocurrency payment services to Swiss retailers and consumers, both in-store and in web-shops. The two firms will leverage the current nationwide payment infrastructure of SIX payment services.

Dr. Arthur Vayloyan, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse, said:

Our partnership with Worldline is a significant step forward on the journey to bring crypto payments into broader adoption. Bitcoin Suisse is proud to serve as the processor of cryptocurrencies in the Worldline’s payment service system. We applaud them for their pioneering spirit in taking this monumental step and pointing the way forward for others.

Bitcoin Suisse will take care of technology and infrastructure for the payment network and Worldline is expected to provide the market access being a member of SIX Payment Services. According to the announcement made on Friday, the partnership aims to maximize the current payment service network of Worldline with cryptocurrency payment capabilities. Additionally, the collaboration will endorse cryptocurrency usage in the country by accepting payments in crypto on a large scale.

Marc Schluep, CEO of Worldline in Switzerland, added:

As a market leader, we have a reputation to introduce latest payment functionalities that enhance the customer journey as well as boost efficiency and profitability for our merchants. Through the cooperation with Bitcoin Suisse, merchants can benefit from an entirely new offering without taking any conversion risk.



