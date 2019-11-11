- The newly formed partnership will bring crypto payment services to Swiss merchants and consumers, both in-store and web-shops.
- Bitcoin Suisse will handle technology and infrastructure, while Worldline will provide market access.
Bitcoin Suisse, a Swiss crypto financial services firm, has collaborated with a payment company named Worldline. The partnership will help in bringing cryptocurrency payment services to Swiss retailers and consumers, both in-store and in web-shops. The two firms will leverage the current nationwide payment infrastructure of SIX payment services.
Dr. Arthur Vayloyan, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse, said:
Our partnership with Worldline is a significant step forward on the journey to bring crypto payments into broader adoption. Bitcoin Suisse is proud to serve as the processor of cryptocurrencies in the Worldline’s payment service system. We applaud them for their pioneering spirit in taking this monumental step and pointing the way forward for others.
Bitcoin Suisse will take care of technology and infrastructure for the payment network and Worldline is expected to provide the market access being a member of SIX Payment Services. According to the announcement made on Friday, the partnership aims to maximize the current payment service network of Worldline with cryptocurrency payment capabilities. Additionally, the collaboration will endorse cryptocurrency usage in the country by accepting payments in crypto on a large scale.
Marc Schluep, CEO of Worldline in Switzerland, added:
As a market leader, we have a reputation to introduce latest payment functionalities that enhance the customer journey as well as boost efficiency and profitability for our merchants. Through the cooperation with Bitcoin Suisse, merchants can benefit from an entirely new offering without taking any conversion risk.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin will surpass gold by market value and cost over $500 000 in 9 years - Bobby Lee
One bitcoin will half a million dollars by 2028, according to Bobby Lee, the co-founder and the former CEO of China's lowest cryptocurrency exchange BTCC.
Stellar (XLM) retreats from weekend high, stays in green on a day-to-day basis
Stellar (XLM) recovered from the recent low of $0.0683 to trade at $0.0815 on Sunday. By the time of writing, the coin has partially reversed the gains and settled act $0.0778; however, it still enjoys 3% of gains on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD sits in a long-term range
ETH/USD is trading at $186.57 at the time of writing, having retreated from the intraday high of $190.28. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.3 billion has lost 1.34% of its value since the beginning of Monday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple price update: Reignited bearish momentum targets $0.27
Ripple continues to be depressed towards $0.27 (recent support). It is clear recovery towards $0.30 is nothing but a mirage based on the current technical picture.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.