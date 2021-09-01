Bitcoin (BTC, -0.24%) is trending lower on intraday charts, continuing a week-long consolidation as buyers take a breather. The cryptocurrency was trading around $47,500 at press time and is down about 2% over the past week. Initial support is seen around $46,000.
The consolidation phase has created choppy trading conditions as upside momentum fades over the short-term.
Bitcoin hourly chart
The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart is rising from oversold levels, keeping buyers active above the $46,000 support level.
There is immediate resistance around $48,000 and then $50,000, where buyers have taken profits over the past few weeks.
Bitcoin is currently trading around the 200-day moving average support zone near $46,000. A break below that level could trigger lower support around the 50-day moving average at $40,000.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
