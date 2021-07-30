Bitcoin (BTC) declined from the $40,000 resistance level during Asia hours. The short-term uptrend appears exhausted, although lower support near $34,000 could stabilize the pullback into the weekend.
The intermediate-term downtrend is in effect, defined by lower price highs since April. Buyers have consistently taken profits at resistance levels, although there has been a significant loss of downside momentum since the May low around $30,000.
Bitcoin was trading around $38,800 at press time and is down 3% over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin daily price chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is the most overbought since April, which could keep short-term sellers active towards lower support levels.
There is strong resistance between $40,000 and $42,000, which is near the 100-day moving average.
The 50-day moving average is sloping upwards near $34,000 support, an indication that buyers are responding to improving momentum.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
