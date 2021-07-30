Bitcoin (BTC) declined from the $40,000 resistance level during Asia hours. The short-term uptrend appears exhausted, although lower support near $34,000 could stabilize the pullback into the weekend.

The intermediate-term downtrend is in effect, defined by lower price highs since April. Buyers have consistently taken profits at resistance levels, although there has been a significant loss of downside momentum since the May low around $30,000.

Bitcoin was trading around $38,800 at press time and is down 3% over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin daily price chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.

Source: TradingView