Bitcoin (BTC) continued its downward trend on Tuesday as K33 Research's weekly report indicated growing declines in BTC CME premium and yields. Meanwhile, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) announced plans to issue $2 billion worth of senior convertible notes, which it intends to partly use for more Bitcoin purchases.

Bitcoin momentum appears lackluster, Strategy seeks to continue BTC buying spree

Bitcoin remains in a period of low volatility as yields, trading volumes and market fluctuations drop to their lowest levels in months, according to K33 Research.

"Bitcoin metrics are softening across all corners of the market. Volumes, yields, options premiums, and ETF flows have moved to areas not seen since before the election," K33 stated in its weekly report.

The report emphasized Bitcoin's initial upward rally following the presidential elections before facing lingering declines.

As of Thursday, Bitcoin's 30-day volatility fell to significant lows, with 37% of the top 100 U.S. companies now exhibiting higher price fluctuations — a dynamic not seen since October 2023.

The report suggests that traders are gearing up for downward volatility due to the change in "volatility regimes."

Bitcoin's CME futures premium has also dropped below 5%, which indicates that the market may be shifting toward a bearish phase. Notably, the premium has traded below the 5% range for only 65 days since January 2023.

"From 2023 to today, forward 30-day returns during such periods have outpaced returns in higher premium environments," the report stated. "However, from 2021 to 2025, low CME premiums have usually translated to weaker performance, largely influenced by the 2022 bear market."

Furthermore, yields in Bitcoin futures declined over the weekend, reaching lows last seen in September.

Despite Bitcoin's recent performance, business intelligence firm Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, plans to raise an additional $2 billion through 0% senior convertible notes to acquire more Bitcoin.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, initial buyers of the notes can purchase up to an additional $300 million worth of notes within five business days of issuance.

The company also intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for Bitcoin purchases and general working capital.

The new offering shows that Strategy intends to continue its aggressive Bitcoin buying spree, as it did in the past few months.

The company currently holds 478,740 BTC and hopes to keep acquiring based on a 21/21 plan to raise $42 billion to buy Bitcoin over three years.

Bitcoin briefly dropped to $93,000 for the first time since early January before regaining $95,000 in the past 24 hours.