Bitcoin price trades around $112,200 on Monday, having lost 2.66% in the previous week.

US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded over $900 million in outflows, marking a break from a four-week streak of inflows.

Technically, CME futures show a gap between $110,990 and $111,355, which BTC may revisit before attempting a recovery.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades at around $112,200 at the time of writing on Monday after a 2.66% correction last week. The weakening institutional demand also adds to the bearish pressure as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded over $900 million in outflows. Traders should remain vigilant as technical signals indicate a potential dip toward the CME futures gap, which ranges from $101,700 to $103,300, before any meaningful recovery attempt.

Bitcoin institutional demand weakens

The SoSoValue data shows that Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a total of $902.50 million in outflows last week, breaking the four-week streak of positive flows since the end of August. If this outflow continues and intensifies, BTC could experience further correction ahead.

Bitcoin spot ETF netflow weekly chart. Source: SoSoValue

Bitcoin exchange reserve drops to 2.3 million BTC

The Bitcoin Exchange Reserve – All Exchanges chart below from CryptoQuant shows the reserve has dropped to 2.3 million as of Monday and has been consistently declining since mid-July 2024.

The BTC reserve at the exchange has reached its lowest level since July 2018, indicating lower selling pressure from investors and a reduced supply available for trading. A drop in reserve also signals an increasing scarcity of coins, an occurrence typically associated with bullish market movements.

Bitcoin Exchange Reserve– All Exchanges chart. Source: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC price could decline to fill the CME gap before recovering

BTC futures CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) 4-hour chart shows a gap between $110,990 and $111,355 caused by weekend Bitcoin moves . Historically, the market tends to fill these gaps before resuming its ongoing trend. In such a case, BTC could decline first toward its CME gap, which roughly coincides with the levels mentioned above, before resuming its recovery.

BTC CME 4-hour chart

On the daily chart, Bitcoin price failed to find support around $116,000 on September 19 and declined by 6%, reaching a low of $108,631 on Thursday. However, BTC recovered slightly in the next three days. At the time of writing on Monday, it trades at around $112,200.

If BTC continues its recovery and closes above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 113,253 on a daily basis, it could extend the recovery toward the daily resistance at $116,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 47, pointing upwards and nearing its neutral level of 50, which indicates a fading bearish momentum. For the recovery rally to be sustained, the RSI must move above the neutral level.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC fails to close above the 50-day EMA and faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward Sunday’s low at $109,189, which would fill the CME gap as mentioned above.