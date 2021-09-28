Bitcoin still holding first resistance at 43500/44000 which keeps pressure to the downside.
Ripple still holding first resistance at 9800/9900 in what appears to be a negative bear flag pattern.
Ethereum saw a high for the day exactly at first resistance at 3130/60 so shorts here are the perfectly trade.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin holding first resistance at 43500/44000 in recent days (in what I think is a developing bear trend) re-targets 42000/41500. This has been hit now & is holding but pressure remains to the downside. A break below 39500 then targets 37300/37000. I would not rule out 34500/300 and even more losses in to October.
Bulls need a break above 45000 to test resistance at 47000/47500. Shorts need stops above 48000 for a medium term buy signal.
Ripple holding first resistance at 9800/9900 eventually targets best support again at 8600/8550. A break below 8500 is a sell signal targeting 8000/7950 & 7600.
Bulls need a break above 10000 to test strong resistance at 10250/10350. A break higher can target strong resistance at 10710/10780. Shorts need stops above 11000.
Ethereum holding first resistance at 3130/60. Shorts need stops above 3250. A break higher targets 3300/3320 & resistance at 3400/3450. Shorts need stops above 3500.
Shorts at at 3130/60 target minor support at 2960/50 (hit this morning). Best support at 2700/2600 for profit taking on any remaining shorts. Longs need stops below 2500. A break below here is an important medium term sell signal, initially targeting 2440 then 2250/2220.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price eyes 30% breakout if ADA bulls can overcome this strong hurdle
Cardano price is in a suspended state after its recent breakout from the bullish pattern. If ADA finds a launching pad, there is a high chance a new uptrend begins. Interestingly, there is a confluence of support, indicating a bullish outlook.
Institutional investors bought the Bitcoin dip amid China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies
A recent report revealed that institutional investors took last week’s volatility as an opportunity to purchase cryptocurrency investment products, which generated $95 million worth of inflows, marking a 126% weekly increase. China’s reiteration of a cryptocurrency ...
Coinbase to enable paycheck deposits in cryptocurrency in the coming weeks
Coinbase has recently revealed a new feature, allowing users to be able to receive their paychecks in the US dollar or convert it to cryptocurrencies instantly. The service is expected to launch in the coming weeks in the United States.
Shiba Inu price stabilizes as SHIB bulls prepare for 20% take-off
Shiba Inu price saw a massive uptrend on September 16 but was soon undone in the next couple of days as it approached a stable support floor. Investors can expect SHIB to launch here, retesting ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.