Bitcoin is headed for a long-term support retest, data suggests, after BTC price action fell into the August monthly close.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView
BTC price: Roads point to $23,000
Reversing gains seen last week, BTC/USD is back below $26,000 as of Sep. 1, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows.
Market participants had seen cause for bullishness into the close, with Bitcoin holding a key long-term trendline and preserving $27,000.
A decision by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to delay a slew of Bitcoin spot price exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications forced a rethink, with Bitcoin shedding $1,000 over just two hourly candles.
Now, observers are concerned that even current levels may fail to hold the market up for long.
“On-chain data suggests that $BTC lacks strong support below the $25,400 mark,” popular trader Ali told X (formerly Twitter) subscribers.
If BTC breaks below this threshold, it could swiftly correct down to $23,340.
UTXO realized price distribution (URPD) annotated chart. Source: Ali/X
Ali uploaded a chart of the UTXO realized price distribution (URPD) metric from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode.
This tracks the price at which the current set of transaction outputs was created and functions as a roadmap for likely price support and resistance levels.
A breakdown to $23,000 would not come as a surprise to some, with that target already on the radar for various traders and analysts.
Bitcoin inches toward key support battleground
Continuing, on-chain monitoring resource Material Indicators delivered a similarly grim picture for BTC/USD on daily (D), weekly (W) and even monthly (M) timeframes.
Using signals from one of its proprietary trading tools, Trend Precognition, Material Indicators advised that $24,750 needed to hold for bulls to have a chance at clinching a rebound.
“If price moves and holds below $25,350 the W signal will invalidate, however, if support holds above the LL at $24,750 there will be a good foundation to rally from and retest resistance,” part of X commentary explained.
We will look to the Monthly candle open for a signal from the Trend Precognition algos to gain insight to whether we can expect an extension of the downtrend or a monthly momentum shift to the upside.
BTC/USD 1-month chart with Trend Precognition signals. Source: Material Indicators/X
Data from CoinGlass meanwhile showed Aug. 31 sparking the largest volume of BTC long liquidations since Bitcoin’s 10% dive earlier in the month.
These came in at $41 million, with the cross-crypto total at $108 million — still far below the daily tally from two weeks prior.
Crypto liquidations chart (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price tests support at $26,000 with August’s US NFP data exceeding market expectations
The Nonfarm Payrolls data is closely scrutinized by the US Federal Reserve to assess the impact of its monetary policy. The US Central Bank is focused on keeping employment and inflation in check, the heating job market is therefore likely to influence the Fed’s decision to hike interest rates in September.
Could Grayscale's GBTC discount narrow after SEC delays decision on spot Bitcoin ETF?
Grayscale, a cryptocurrency asset management firm, made headlines for its landmark win against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). Grayscale’s lawsuit win has had an impact on the price of its GBTC shares.
Bitcoin price tests support at $26,000 with August’s US NFP data exceeding market expectations
The Nonfarm Payrolls data is closely scrutinized by the US Federal Reserve to assess the impact of its monetary policy. The US Central Bank is focused on keeping employment and inflation in check.
Chainlink price begins recovery with successful completion of SWIFT experiment across multiple blockchains
Swift, the interbank messaging giant, announced a collaboration with Chainlink back in June. As of August 31, Swift released a report and said that the experiment to transfer value across multiple blockchains was successfully completed.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.