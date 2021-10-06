Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $50,000 for the first time since early September as short-term momentum improves. The cryptocurrency has broken above a series of lower price highs last month and indicators suggest continued upside, initially toward the $52,000-$55,000 resistance range. (Resistance is the price at which the price of an asset meets pressure on its way up by the emergence of a growing number of sellers who wish to sell at that price.)

The sell-off last month was limited to the 100-day moving average around $40,000, which is also where a breakout occurred on Aug. 6. Buyers gathered strength as the price consolidated for several days, which preceded a fresh breakout above $46,000 last week.