Bitcoin (BTC) buyers are making another attempt at the $50,000 resistance level. A breakout would yield further upside towards $55,000 as momentum improves. Lower support is seen at the 200-day moving average around $46,000.

The short-squeeze rally that began in July has been well supported on pullbacks. Signs of upside exhaustion and overbought signals led to a weeklong consolidation phase, which could resolve to the upside.

Bitcoin was trading around $49,600 at press time and is up 2% over the past week.

Bitcoin daily price chart (CoinDesk, TradingView)