Bitcoin redefines the concept of 'overbought' as the crypto market value tops $1 trillion

- Bitcoin leads the cryptocurrency in a multi-month bull run to the extent of hitting $1 trillion in market value.
- BTC is continually redefining the overbought conditions in bull markets.
- Traders speculate Bitcoin rise to $40,000, while the medium-term target has been set at $50,000.
The cryptocurrency market has achieved an incredible milestone following the breach of the $1 trillion mark in total market value. Crypto enthusiasts celebrated the historical accomplishment amid extreme volatility and Bitcoin’s ascent to a new record high significantly above $37,000.
Bitcoin continues to lead the crypto bull cycle
Digital assets have hit the milestone after a nearly three-month bull run led by Bitcoin. The rally has been attributed to increasing demand from speculative traders by various strategies in the industry. Besides, high net worth individuals, institutional buyers like the $1 billion investment by MicroStategy, and other trend-following investors have contributed to the ongoing rally.
The flagship cryptocurrency spiked to a new all-time high above $37,000 during the Asian trading session on Thursday. In just 12 months, Bitcoin has soared four times its value and currently accounts for the lion’s share of the cryptocurrency market. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s dominance sits at 68.5%, leaving all the altcoins with only 32.5%.
Bitcoin redefines overbought bullish markets
The ongoing rally puts seasonal technical indicators to the test, especially when it comes to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which helps identify overbought and oversold conditions in markets. Usually, an overbought condition suggests that an asset is trading above its real market value. Therefore, it could be overvalued; thus, the situation is followed by a reversal in price action.
On the other hand, an oversold market condition shows that the market is undervalued and hints at a recovery coming into the picture. However, the ongoing Bitcoin bull run has seen bull markets hitting overbought conditions and remaining overbought.
The chart below shows that even major bull markets are growing to become majorly overbought. Consequently, historically overbought levels are also expanding to become historically overbought. Meanwhile, the red arrows in the chart highlight precise midpoints where parabolic advances are enacted.
BTC/USD weekly chart
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $37,470 following a minor retreat from levels close to $38,000. The RSI is already in the oversold area, but as discussed above, in the ongoing bull market, Bitcoin tends to remain in the overbought condition. Thus the need to analyze the market holistically, keeping in mind the exceptionally high volatility.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Bitcoin’s bull market seems intact despite the resistance at $38,000. High support, preferably above $37,000, may call for more buy orders as investors and traders continue to speculate the price at $40,000 and $50,000, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC freefalls from $40,000 as critical bearish pattern comes into the picture
Bitcoin hit $40,000 for the first time in history on Thursday. However, the bellwether cryptocurrency did not stay up for long as a bearish wave swept across the market, forcing the prices down to an intraday low of $36,625 on Friday.
UNI ready to dump 24% despite closing in on the all-time high at $8.75
Uniswap continues to be one of the best-performing decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens in the market. Over the last three months, UNI has recovered by nearly 300% from $1.75 to a new 2021 high of $6.9.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls battle 100-day SMA amid upbeat fundamentals
XRP/USD stays on the front foot while taking the bids near 0.3360 during early Friday. In doing so, the quote stays above 21-day SMA for the first time in over three weeks amid bullish MACD.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH's rising wedge teases short-term pullback
ETH/USD portrays a bearish chart pattern, rising wedge, following its pullback from the highest since January 2018. The quote recently bounces off an intraday low of $1,160 but remains pressured with over 3.0% ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.