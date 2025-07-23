- Bitcoin reclaimed $120,000 on Tuesday as it draws closer to its all-time high.
- BTC's spot activity on exchanges spiked since hitting its all-time high, with Binance volumes leading the rise.
- Bitcoin's open interest also broke above its upper range, signaling increased market participation.
Bitcoin (BTC) briefly hit the $120,000 mark on Tuesday as rising spot trading volumes on exchanges and a spike in open interest (OI) signal further upside.
Bitcoin's spot and futures volumes show possibility for further upside
Bitcoin's spot trading volumes on centralized exchanges surged following its all-time high rally last week, according to a report from CryptoQuant on Tuesday.
Crypto exchange Binance recorded the largest increase in spot volume, jumping from $3.1 billion to $8.8 billion during the rally. Likewise, the combined volumes on other major platforms, including Coinbase, Crypto.com, Bybit, and OKX, climbed from $5 billion to $12.7 billion over the same period.
Binance's large spot volume suggests that retail traders played a major role in driving Bitcoin's rally, particularly as volumes on other exchanges declined after BTC peaked near $123,000.
"Binance's trading volume remained elevated in the aftermath of the fresh all-time high, as volumes on other exchanges decreased," wrote Julio Moreno, Head of Research.
The rising spot volume was supported by a 7.3% spike in Bitcoin OI to $45.4 billion, rising above its high statistical band of $41.5 billion, according to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode. Funding payments also surged alongside futures OI, rising 59.5% to $4.4 million, well above the $2 million high band, suggesting that traders are paying a premium to maintain bullish bets.
The surge in spot and futures volumes suggests a large influx of capital into the market, indicating further upside potential as investors maintain bullish sentiment.
This is evident in Bitcoin's Realized Cap Change metric, which climbed from 4.5% to 5.8% over the week. The metric has now breached its high statistical band, indicating rising capital inflows and active buying at higher prices.
Historically, such levels have often preceded periods of profit-taking, particularly when broader market momentum begins to wane. This is evident in Bitcoin's pullback towards $115,000 over the past few days, suggesting that holders began to book profits.
However, BTC rallied near its all-time high on Tuesday, briefly hitting $120,000, indicating renewed interest among investors.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI at a crucial crossroads as Bitget and MEXC exchanges offload
Pi Network (PI) edges higher by over 4% at press time on Tuesday after breaking out of a consolidation range. A large wallet investor, popularly known as whales, has acquired nearly 3 million PI tokens, reflecting confidence in the breakout rally.
Bonk Price Forecast: BONK uptrend wobbles but Golden Cross patterns signal demand resilience
Bonk retreats over 15% from recent highs, suggesting increasing profit-taking activity and narrowing volatility. The RSI’s reversal suggests a reduction in buying pressure following overheated market conditions.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin consolidates, Ethereum and XRP trim gains as Elon Musk's SpaceX moves $150 million BTC
Bitcoin consolidates above $118,000 as Elon Musk's SpaceX company transfers over $150 million in BTC, ending three years of dormancy. Ethereum claws back gains and retreats toward $3,600 support, shrugging off steady spot ETF inflows.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as technical indicators show signs of potential correction
Bitcoin price extends consolidation, trading between $116,000 and $120,000, after reaching a new all-time high last week. US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs post an outflow of $131.35 million, breaking the daily streak of inflows seen since July 2.
Bitcoin: BTC sets sight on fresh all-time highs after US passes key crypto bills
Bitcoin (BTC) posted a strong performance this week, hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 to start the week before consolidating around $118,000 as of Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.