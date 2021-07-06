Bitcoin also has a series of higher price lows from the June 22 shakeout around $29,000. Lower price highs and higher prices lows indicates a period of consolidation as buyers and sellers are undecided about future price direction.

A series of lower price highs over the past two weeks has prevented bitcoin from reaching $40,000, which is the top of the trading range.

Bitcoin (BTC) was holding support around $33,000 at press time and is down about 5% over the past week. The cryptocurrency had a choppy trading session during Asia hours and is stuck in a tight range since June. Initial resistance is seen at $36,000 as short-term buyers continue to take profits.

All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.