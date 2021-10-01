Bitcoin rallies and completes a failure swing bottom

BTC/USD rallied today, breaking above the 45050 barrier, marked by the high of September 24th, that way completing a complex failure swing bottom formation. In our view, today’s surge has turned the short-term outlook back to positive.
We believe that the bulls may challenge the 48415 territory soon, marked by the highs of September 15th and 16th, but they may decide to take a break after doing so. This could result in a setback, but we do expect it to stay limited above 45050. The bulls may take charge again and push the action above 48415 this time around, a move that may pave the way towards the 50840 zone, defined as a resistance by the inside swing low of September 6th.
Taking a look at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI edged north and moved above its 70 level, while the MACD runs above both its zero and trigger lines, pointing up. Both indicators detect strong upside speed and corroborate our view for further advances in this cryptocurrency.
Now, in order to abandon the bullish case, we would like to see a dip back below 44040, marked by yesterday’s high. This may signal the crypto’s return within the consolidation range and turn the outlook back to neutral. We could see though some declines to Tuesday’s low of 40755, the break of which could aim for the 39415 hurdle, defined as a support by the low of September 21st.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bounces back toward $50,000 after FUD-induced crash
Bitcoin price suffered two fatal corrections on September 7 and September 20. However, the buyers stepped in, giving bears a run for their money, leading to consolidation. The buyers appear to have taken control of the ship and likely aim to break out from a bullish pattern.
Ethereum’s Triple Halving is happening as circulating supply plunges
Visa revealed the concept of Universal Payment Channel through a layer-2 network powered by Ethereum. As “The Merge” draws closer, Ethereum reserves across exchanges are dropping. A brewing supply shock is likely to trigger a bull run, pushing the altcoin closer to “Triple Halving.”
Dogecoin co-founder reveals Ethereum bridge in progress to boost DOGE adoption
Dogecoin co-founder Bill Markus recently revealed that the meme-based cryptocurrency would require an Ethereum bridge and inclusion by non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces in order to see mass adoption of its native asset, DOGE.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI bulls saddle up for 20% ascent
Uniswap price has been on a massive downtrend since September 2 but shows signs of making a U-turn as it approaches an inflection point. However, UNI needs to overcome this critical hurdle to manifest the 20% run-up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.