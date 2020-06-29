- BTC/USD is back above $9,000, but the recovery is nowhere to be seen.
- The critical support is created by the weekly SMA50.
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,100 after a short-lived dip tothe lowest level since the end of May $8,823 on the weekend. Bitcoin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday as the market waits new clues to find out where to go next. The market capitalization of the first digital asset dropped to $167.4 billion, while its market share settled at 64.9%.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
Despite the recovery from the recent low, BTC/USD is still locked in a tight channel with the bearish bias. The crucial resistance is created by a combination of the daily SMA50 and the middle line of the the daily Bollinger Band at $9,400. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $9,800. This barrier is reinforced by the upper line of the dailt Bollinger Band. Also, it capped the upside momentum for the most part of the current month. Considering the flat RSI on the daily chart, the coin may continue trading in a tight range until the US opening.
On the downside, $9,000 is still regarded as a pivotal point. BTC/USD dived below this critical line on several occasions, but each time the sell-off was heavily bought due to increased demand from the speculative traders. The next support is created by $9,800 (the lowest level of the previous week is at $8,823). Then comes the weekly SMA50 at $8,700. This barrier has a potential to slow down decline as it has been serving as a strong backstop since the beginning of May.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Speculators buy BTC/USD on dips below $9,000
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,100 after a short-lived dip tothe lowest level since the end of May $8,823 on the weekend. Bitcoin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday as the market waits new clues to find out where to go next.
The number of non-zero LTC wallets exploded in the recent week
Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.6 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.3 billion. The coin hit the recent low of $39.44 on June 27 and recovered above $40.00 by the time of writing.
IOT/USD directionless ahead of Coordicide testnet launch
IOTA developers announced the upcoming launch of the test network for Coordicide protocol also known as IOTA 2.0. The team explained that it had been working on several important updates that will take the network to the next level.
XLM/USD tumbles 1% in minutes amid broad-based cryptocurrency losses
Stellar is still pressured due to the occurrence of a double-top pattern at the beginning of June. Besides, the month of June has been an impressive one for most of the cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.