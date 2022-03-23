- Bitcoin price set to try and close above $43,000 after failing on Tuesday.
- BTC price still has plenty of room to the upside on the RSI towards $44,000.
- Expect the current trend to continue with tailwinds persisting and stabilising global markets, adding to risk-on sentiment.
Bitcoin (BTC) price saw bulls trying to plant a flag back above $43,000 at the beginning of this month but failed as price action underwent some profit-taking in the last trading hours. The handover of the trading session to ASIA PAC resulted in a short fade, which offered bulls a window of opportunity to re-engage again. With the situation stabilising in the global market and Ukraine, investors are trying to benefit from this sense of relief rolling through markets and making some gains of it, with BTC price set to be lifted towards $44,088 in that spirit.
Bitcoin price nears crucial moment that could turn its rally into a broader uptrend
Bitcoin price is enjoying the positive vibe that is present in the markets, with the S&P 500 avoiding a dead-cat-bounce on Tuesday, investors are back with interest and cash into risk assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin price saw a very punchy move on Tuesday as that positive mood was turned into a tailwind that has lifted price action to a close above $41,756. A fade following such a bullish day is quite normal and, in the meantime, offers a window of opportunity to get back in as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still has some room to go before being labelled as ‘overbought’.
BTC price is set to target $44,088 to the upside, a historic pivotal level that goes back to August 6th, 2021. Not only are the tailwinds and the RSI doing their part in the rally, but the 55-day Simple Moving Average offered some upward pressure. Last week BTC price already got picked up just before an actual test on the 55-day SMA level was at hand. With these supportive elements added to the current tailwinds, investors have plenty of incentive to be part of Bitcoin price action and should ramp prices further up above $44,000.00.
BTC/USD daily chart
Event risk at hand comes with Biden visiting the G7, NATO and EU leaders on Wednesday and Thursday in Brussels. The fact that the US President is coming in person to these meetings sets expectations relatively high for at least another round of sanctions or even a bigger coordinated embargo supported by all the above organisations. Markets will need to reassess the financial impact and consequences on inflation and other macroeconomic metrics, which could trigger a correction in cryptocurrencies and lead Bitcoin to tank 6% towards $39,780.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price readies to breakout after 1 billion SHIB burned
Shiba Inu price could recover from the recent drop in price as the community and merchants send SHIB to the burn pot. Over 1.02 billion SHIB tokens were burnt in a 24-hour period on March 22, 2022.
Crypto.com price to revisit $0.45 after FIFA World Cup sponsorship deal
Crypto.com token has set up pools of liquidity at the range low and high of recent run-up. This technical outlook creates ambiguity with directional bias, but the recent announcement indicates a bullish move is likely.
Decentraland price readies to surge to $3 ahead of Metaverse Fashion Week
Decentraland price is consolidating in what appears to be a B-wave triangle. MANA may have already completed three of the five required structures within the triangle and could charge higher towards $3 to complete the fourth.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos take a break to rethink directional bias
Bitcoin price is facing blockades, pausing its uptrend and even reversing it. This sudden lack of momentum has allowed bears to take control. As a result, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are also undergoing minor retracement.
Bitcoin eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
BTC consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear. On-chain metrics and market indicators suggest that the bullish thesis has more than meets the eye.