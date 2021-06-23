Bitcoin price to rebound, but BTC has not reached a market bottom yet

- BTC price dips below $30,000 for the first correction this month.
- Chinese regulations are panicking crypto investors with mining bans.
- Stock markets push higher, leading to the potential return of risk sentiment for continued BTC buys.
Although the last few days have not held much good news for Bitcoin, there is still a potential upside for Bitcoin price.
Bitcoin price and the triangle story
Bitcoin price is technically completing a triangle action within the yellow shaded area in the image below. The base for the triangle is the 0 Fibonacci level where BTC already had tested it four times. Bitcoin does not see any big buying activity happening.
So, it looks like people are waiting on the sidelines to enter.
Next to that, a lot of people will already have entered in the past on this level, especially regarding the psychological level at $30,000. With that in mind, this is a strong liquidity zone as it is expected to see buy limits and stop losses all set within this range.
Once that has happened and if sellers remain in control, Bitcoin price might see a drop to $24,100. This would be a much better entry point for newcomers as this price level has not been tested in the past.
BTC/USDt daily chart
A trade setup with a higher risk-reward strategy would be to wait for stop losses to run and enter the market when Bitcoin price is between the range of $24,100-30,000.
Still, keep in mind that Bitcoin price needs to break the purple trendline to the upside to see a continuation back to all-time highs. If BTC can’t break above there, it might be stuck in a downward channel that drags prices further down.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price contemplates 32% advance amid multiple overhead barriers
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom at $0.00000520 on June 22 and rallied 25%. The immediate resistance level at $0.00000653 and $0.00000812 might hinder the upswing. A breakdown of $0.00000520 will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA looks to climb 16% after recent meltdown
Cardano price dropped 30% from June 20 to June 22 as the crypto market crashed. After forming a bottom at $1.01, ADA appears primed to retest $1.451.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple eyes 30% gains after massive sell-off
XRP price witnessed a massive sell-off as Bitcoin price retested the May 19 sell-off. After setting up a bottom on June 22, Ripple looks to rally to a crucial resistance level.
El Salvador opposition party sues government over new Bitcoin legislation
El Salvador’s opposition party sued the government over the new Bitcoin law, calling it unconstitutional. Many citizens have also indicated support of the opposition, saying the new legislation did not consider harmful effects. A whopping 80% of citizens expressed that they did not want to receive payments in the leading cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.