Bitcoin price shoots above $49,000 as Morgan Stanley's $150 billion investment arm eyes BTC

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has hit a new all-time high of $49,344 early on Sunday amid reports of further institutional interest. Bloomberg has reported that Counterpoint Global, an investment arm of Morgan Stanley, is considering investing in the cryptocurrency.
MS is one of the world's most known banks and Counterpoint, which has some $150 billion under management, is highly ranked among mutual funds.
The news about Morgan Stanley completes a winning streak for the granddaddy of digital coins. Elon Musk's Tesla triggered gains early on with its $1.5 billion investment announcement and willingness to consider accepting payments in BTC. Headway made by Mastercard and BNY Mellon also gave Bitcoin another impetus.
BTC/USD daily chart:
More Bitcoin chart analysis after tesla buys $1.5 billion and reaches $50k
Bitcoin's upward move stands out as Ethereum is only marginally higher at around $1,845 on Sunday, while XRP is at $0.61. It is essential to note that these altcoins had been on the rise in previous days.
Here is another digital coin garnering interest: The Graph Price Forecast: GRT explodes towards $3 thanks to massive network growth
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
