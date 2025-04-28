Bitcoin price bounces above the $95,490 as markets await Trump’s 100-day speech.

Cryptocurrency-related policies dominated Trump’s but marketsterm; still await definitive updates on the Bitcoin strategic reserve proposal.

Investors moved BTC worth $4 billion from exchanges since Trump launched controversial calls for rate cuts last week.

Bitcoin rebounds as high as $95,490 on Monday, as Trump’s 100-day speech dominates macro news. On-chain data shows BTC deposits on exchanges declined by $4 billion in the past week. Here’s how these insights could impact Bitcoin $100,000 breakout prospects in the near-term.

Bitcoin (BTC) retakes $95K as market awaits Trump’s 100-day speech

Bitcoin posted strong gains as crypto markets turned cautious ahead of Trump’s 100-day on Monday. Crypto-related policies have featured prominently so far in Trump’s second-term presidency, but markets await clarity on the Bitcoin strategic reserve proposal.

On-chain data shows investors moved over $4 billion in Bitcoin off exchanges since Trump’s controversial call for a rate cut last week.

Bitcoin price action, April 28, 2025 | Source: Coingecko

Bitcoin (BTC) rose above $95,490 on Monday as investors reacted to fresh market catalysts on Monday. Bitcoin rose 0.8% over the last 24 hours, reaching $95,490.92, according to CoinGecko data.

As seen above, BTC traded between $92,953.34 and $95,490.92 during the session. Weekly performance remains positive, with Bitcoin up 8.9% from last Monday and 15.0% higher over the past 30 days.

100-day review: Impact of Trump’s policies on Bitcoin price

Bitcoin’s rally mirrors gains in U.S. equities, with top technology stocks rising ahead of Trump's speech. Market participants are closely watching for crypto-specific regulatory updates.

A definitive announcement on a Bitcoin strategic reserve could trigger a parabolic move towards $100,000. However, renewed focus on tariffs or aggressive budget cuts could weigh on broader markets and cap Bitcoin’s upside in the short term.

Declining inflation

Since Trump’s inauguration, US inflation has declined steadily. According to TradingEconomics data, inflation has flattened from a 9.1% peak in 2022 to 2.4% in March 2025. Trump has claimed victory over inflation but continues to advocate tariffs, a move economists warn could reignite price pressures.

CME Group FedWatch Tool hits 9% chance of rate cut, April 28, 2025 | Source: CMEGroup

In reaction, Trump's recently intensified calls for a rate cut, threatening to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. While this sparked speculations, CME FedWatch data indicates 90.1% likelihood of another rate pause at the next May 7 FOMC meeting slated for May 7.

Tariffs overhang on US Stocks drives Bitcoin inflows

President Trump has consistently expressed support for tariffs, viewing them as a tool to address trade imbalances. His stated intention to "impose across-the-board tariffs on most foreign-made goods" has created uncertainty in U.S. stock markets.

Magnificent 7 (US Big Tech Stocks) | Source: x.com/InvestingVisual

This uncertainty appears to be benefiting Bitcoin, which is increasingly seen by investors as a safe-haven asset, insulated from geopolitical risks and disruptions to global supply chains. For context, Bitcoin price is currently posting 5.6% year-to-date, while Nasdaq’s S&P 500 and Dow Jones index are down 5% within the same period.

Bitcoin’s relative resilience positions it to receive more capital inflows if Trump’s policies continue to overheat global TradFi markets in Q2, 2025.

Looking ahead: What’s next for Bitcoin price action this week?

Geopolitical tensions and market instability during Trump's first 100 days have boosted Bitcoin's appeal as a safe-haven asset.

With Bitcoin shielded from these geopolitical risks and global supply chain vulnerabilities, its resilience above the $90,000 level signals the potential for continued upward momentum.

Bitcoin exchange reserves vs. BTC price | Source: CryptoQuant

On-chain data reinforces this outlook, with CryptoQuant's exchange reserve charts indicating a significant outflow of Bitcoin from trading platforms.

Investors have withdrawn over $4 billion worth of Bitcoin from exchanges since Trump's recent calls for rate cuts, with total exchange deposits falling from $237.8 billion on April 22 to $233.8 billion at the time of writing.

With demand triggers still active, the sustained drawdown in available exchange supply strengthens the case for a Bitcoin breakout towards the $100,000 milestone in the near term.



