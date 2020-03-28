Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Lack of support levels to hurt Bitcoin even more - Confluence Detector

  • BTC/USD fell from $6,75,68 to $6,377.83 this Friday.
  • There are two strong resistance levels at $6,280 and $6,315.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD has fallen from $6,377.83 to $6,277 so far in the early hours of Saturday. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of any healthy support levels, so a further drop is expected. On the upside, there are strong resistance levels at $6,280 and $6,315. The former has the one-hour, 4-hour, and one-day Previous Lows, while the latter has the SMA 5 and one-day Bollinger Band.

Key Levels

BTC/USD

Today last price 6283.71
Today Daily Change -90.66
Today Daily Change % -1.42
Today daily open 6374.37
 
Daily SMA20 6302.13
Daily SMA50 8222.51
Daily SMA100 8213.42
Daily SMA200 8330.05
 
Previous Daily High 6874.75
Previous Daily Low 6272.67
Previous Weekly High 6983.8
Previous Weekly Low 5683.95
Previous Monthly High 10511.86
Previous Monthly Low 8431.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6502.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6644.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 6139.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 5905.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 5537.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 6741.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 7109.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 7343.93

 


 

