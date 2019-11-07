- As per the confluence detector, there is healthy support at $9,280.
- BTC/USD keeps trending horizontally in a narrow $400 range.
BTC/USD bears have taken control of the market following a bullish Wednesday. BTC/USD has gone down from $9,344.40 to $9,327.25 so far this Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows us a heavy resistance stack going from $9,340 to $9,370. If the bulls can overcome that stack, then they will be able to re-enter the $9,500 zone. On the downside, there is a support level at $9,280.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
The $9,344.40 to $9,327.25 stack has the one-hour Bollinger band middle curve, five-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5), SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200, one-hour previous high, 15-min previous low, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 15-min Bollinger band middle curve.
The $9,280 support level has the one-day previous low and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Confluence detector shows that bulls need to overcome resistance stack to re-enter $9,500
BTC/USD bears have taken control of the market following a bullish Wednesday. BTC/USD has gone down from $9,344.40 to $9,327.25 so far this Thursday.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD aggressively fights to stay above $0.30
Ripple embarks on gains trimming exercise losing over 2% during the Asian session on Thursday. Sustaining the price above $0.30 will be instrumental in the recovery towards the $0.32 critical level.
Litecoin (LTC) has the best day-to-day gains since mid-September
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset, has been growing for the third day in succession. The coin's price grew by nearly $5 and marked the best two days rally since mid-September.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bulls come back with fanfare
ETH/USD made its way above $190.00 on Wednesday, demonstrating nearly 4% growth on a day-to-day basis. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.9 billion is changing hands at $192.70, down from the intraday high of $194.80.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.