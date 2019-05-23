Bitcoin price prediction: Bulls face strong resistance on path to $8,000 - Confluence detector

BTC/USD is priced at $7,890 following a bullish Thursday.

Strong resistances lie at $7,990 and $7,950.

BTC/USD started the day at $7,890. Bitcoin had a very bullish Thursday where its price went up from $7,620 to $7,888. The bears had managed to pull the price down to $7,565 on Thursday morning before the bulls came back in and push the price up to $7,920. The sellers got it down to $7,888 by the end of the day. The confluence detector shows two very strong resistance levels that the bulls will need to overcome before reaching $8,000-level.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

The resistance levels lie at $8,100, $7,990 and $7,950-$7,920. The confluences at those levels are:

$8,100: The presence of the 1-day pivot point resistance 1 provides a moderately strong confluence.

The presence of the 1-day pivot point resistance 1 provides a moderately strong confluence. $7,990: Hourly Bollinger band upper curve, 4-hour previous high and 1-day previous high.

Hourly Bollinger band upper curve, 4-hour previous high and 1-day previous high. $7,950-$7,920: 15-min previous high, weekly 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level and SMA 5.

Support levels are at $7,880, $7,850, $$7,770-$7,800 and $7,680. The confluences at those levels are: