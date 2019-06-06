Bitcoin price prediction: Bulls can take the price up to $8,200 if they manage to rally together

The bulls managed to rally together towards the end of the Thursday session to make the overall day bullish.

Currently, BTC/USD is trading for $7,800 as markets opened this Friday.

The bulls made a late comeback towards the end of Thursday, the bears gathered enough momentum to eke out the bears and end Thursday on a bullish note. During Thursday, the bears took BTC/USD down from $7,718 to $7,490 within two hours. The bulls then managed to take the price up to $7,798 as the day ended. Let’s take a look at the daily confluence detector to understand where the price may go this Friday.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

As per the daily confluence detector, the resistance levels are at $8,400 and $8,165-$8,250. The confluences at those levels are:

$8,400: Daily Bollinger band middle curve and monthly 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

Daily Bollinger band middle curve and monthly 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. $8,165-$8,250: Hourly Bollinger band upper curve, previous week low, 4-hour Bollinger band middle curve and 1-day previous high.

The support levels are at $7,700-$7,800, $7,675, $7,350 and $7,175. The confluences at those levels are: