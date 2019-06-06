Bitcoin price prediction: Bulls can take the price up to $8,200 if they manage to rally together
- The bulls managed to rally together towards the end of the Thursday session to make the overall day bullish.
- Currently, BTC/USD is trading for $7,800 as markets opened this Friday.
The bulls made a late comeback towards the end of Thursday, the bears gathered enough momentum to eke out the bears and end Thursday on a bullish note. During Thursday, the bears took BTC/USD down from $7,718 to $7,490 within two hours. The bulls then managed to take the price up to $7,798 as the day ended. Let’s take a look at the daily confluence detector to understand where the price may go this Friday.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
As per the daily confluence detector, the resistance levels are at $8,400 and $8,165-$8,250. The confluences at those levels are:
- $8,400: Daily Bollinger band middle curve and monthly 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
- $8,165-$8,250: Hourly Bollinger band upper curve, previous week low, 4-hour Bollinger band middle curve and 1-day previous high.
The support levels are at $7,700-$7,800, $7,675, $7,350 and $7,175. The confluences at those levels are:
- $7,700-$7,800: 10-day simple moving average (SMA 10), SMA 200, SMA 50, daily 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, SMA 5, 15-min previous low and daily 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
- $7,675: 15-min Bollinger band lower curve, hourly Bollinger band lower curve, daily 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and monthly 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
- $7,350: 1-day pivot point support 2, daily Bollinger band lower curve and 1-week pivot point support 2.
- $7,175: Daily pivot point support 3 and weekly 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.