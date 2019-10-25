Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD to sprint into the $9,000 level? - Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD shows a lack of resistance levels on its path back to the $9,000 zone.
- $8,480 has the strongest support level.
BTC/USD buyers had a huge victory this Friday as the price shot up from $7,437.40 to $8,638.80, going up by 16.25%. In the process, BTC/USD reached its highest price in over two weeks. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price has been trending in a narrow range between $7,376 to $7,514.25 before the bulls suddenly took control. BTC/USD spiked from $7,464 to $8,642.70, where it met intraday resistance. If BTC/USD can break past this level, then it may re-enter the $9,000 zone.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
The confluence detector shows a lack of resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there is one support level of note at $8,480, which has the previous week high, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and the four-hour Bollinger band upper curve.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
