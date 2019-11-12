Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD stuck in a tight range after a dull recovery attempt – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD has been locked in a tight range after a recovery attempt.

Bulls need to clear $8,900 area to mitigate the downside pressure.



BTC/USD is hovering marginally above $8,700, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. The coin dropped below $8,600 on Monday; however a buffer of buying orders helped to stop the sell-off and pushed the price back above $8,700.

Bitcoin confluence levels

Looking technically, BTC/USD is locked in a tight range with the upper boundary created by the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $8,765. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $8,730 strengthened by a confluence of SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and SMA100 on 1-hour time frame. A sustainable move above this barrier will help to mitigate the initial bearish pressure and bring $9,000 back into focus.

Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.

Resistance levels

$$8,830-8,900 - SMA50 (Simple Moving Average), SMA100 1-hour, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily, 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band

$9,050 - 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly, the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 1

$9,250 - 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 2

Support levels

$8,550 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly, Pivot Point 1-day Support 1

$8,450 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 1

$8,150 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 2.

