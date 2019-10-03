Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD stays above $8,000, massive resistance lies ahead – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin price must clear the bump at $8,400 to allow bulls to readjust target towards $9,000.
- The downside is strongly protected above $8,300 while dips under $8,000 will find refuge at $7,792 and at $7,444 respectively.
Bitcoin price managed to avert the danger of sliding below $8,000 during the downtrend witnessed on Wednesday. Coming out as strong viable support was the 100 simple moving average (SMA) on the one-hour chart. At the moment, a shallow recovery is underway above the 50 SMA. Bitcoin price is hitting on the immediate resistance at $8,400 but let us observe the confluence levels.
The confluence detector tool, a tool uniquely provided by FXStreet for identifying viable support and resistance zones places the initial hurdle at $8,400. The bulls must clear the downward pressure at this zone in order to clear the path towards $8,500. The indicators converging to form the resistance range from the previous high 15-minutes, previous high one-hour, Bollinger Band 15-mins lower, Bollinger Band one-hour upper and the previous high one-day.
The further upward movement will face more resistance at $8,487 highlighted by the pivot point one-day resistance one and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month. The journey to $9,000 has to clear more hurdles at $8,748.
On the flip side, Bitcoin is strongly supported at $8,313. This means that dips towards $8,000 are likely not to cause severe damage. Some of the indicators offering support here are the BB one-hour middle, 23.6% one-week, SMA 15-mins, and the SMA 10 four-hour among others. In the event, the price makes it under $8,000, the downside will find refuge at $7,792 and at $7,444 respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD stays above $8,000, massive resistance lies ahead
Bitcoin price managed to avert the danger of sliding below $8,000 during the downtrend witnessed on Wednesday. Coming out as strong viable support was the 100 simple moving average (SMA) on the one-hour chart.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD lags the impending symmetrical triangle breakout
Ripple’s upward movement continues to hit snags even though the market is generally trending north. The looming triangle breakout is likely to elevate Ripple's price to highs between $0.26 and $0.2650.
ETH/USD moving within bearish flag subject to potential breach
Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 0.90% the session on Wednesday. ETH/USD price action is moving within a bearish flag structure via the daily. There is much supply heading into the pychological $200 area, capping the bulls.
BCH/USD could retest $200 support on reacting to the rising triangle
Bitcoin Cash bulls have been fighting almost a week now to come out of the ‘pit’ they were pushed into during last week’s declines. October has been predicted to be a good month for cryptocurrencies as they find their balance and look forward to new levels ...
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.