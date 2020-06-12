Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD spirals as stability is ousted, is $10,000 still in the picture? Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin tumbles from $10,000; finds support above $9,000 as volatility returns to the crypto market.
- BTC/USD is likely to embrace consolidation before a breakout towards $10,000 comes into play.
Bitcoin price bulls were forced to endure a painful ride towards $9,000 in the wake of Thursday’s rejection from $10,000. The ascending trendline support on the daily chart could not stop the losses. BTC/USD spiraled below earlier support at $9,600. The bearish grip increased momentum, pushing the price below some key support areas at $9,400 and $9,200. Fortunately, buyers found their balance above $9,050, marking the end of the free-fall.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $9,371 after conquering the resistance at $9,300. Its immediate downside is supported by the 50-day SMA. The 100-day SMA currently holds the position at $8,000 and would be vital in stopping dire declines if Bitcoin tanks under $9,000. On the upside, the price is preparing to face a tougher seller congestion zone at $9,400. Gains above this zone would give Bitcoin a clear path towards $10,000.
The technical picture from the daily chart shows the possibility of consolidation taking over in spite of the drop. However, a bearish divergence with the MACD signals that selling pressure cannot be ignored. In this case, establishing support above $9,300 would play a key role in the near term recovery towards the critical $10,000.
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin confluence resistance and support levels
Resistance one: $9,417 – The zone is highlighted by the previous high 15-minutes, the Bollinger Band 15-minutes upper curve, the SMA 200 4-hour and the previous high 4-hour.
Resistance two: $9,514 – The zone is home to the Bollinger Band one-day middle curve, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, SMA five 4-hour and the Bollinger Band one-hour upper curve.
Resistance three: $9,709 – This is the strongest resistance zone and is home to the Fibo 38.2% one-week, the SMA 200 1-hour, SMA 15-minutes, the Bollinger Band 4-hour middle curve and the SMA 100 1-hour among other indicators.
Support one: $9,320 – This initial support zone hosts the previous week low, the Fibo 23.6% one-day, SMA ten 1-hour, and SMA five one-hour.
Support two: $9,222 – Highlights the previous low 4-hour and the Bollinger Band 15-minutes lower curve.
Support three: $8,930 – Home to the pivot point one-day support one and the Fibo 61.8% one-month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
