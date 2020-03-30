Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD recovery falls short of $6,300, will $6,050 even hold? – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin price rises above $6,000 in an attempt to reclaim support at $6,200.
- A breakout above $6,437 seller congestion zone could give way for gains towards the coveted $7,000 zone.
Bitcoin price has pulled the bullish leg higher on Monday, reclaiming the ground above $6,000. The weekend session losses tested the support at $5,800 after the buyer congestion at $6,200 failed to hold amid the drop from Friday levels close to $7,000. The bullish momentum started during the Asian session but most of the action is taking place in the European session.
BTC/USD is trading at $6,188 at the time of writing. It has adjusted from an intraday high of $6,256. On the downside, an intraday low was formed at $5,854. Bitcoin price remains in the bullish hands even though the 5.48% gains on the day still fall short of the support turned resistance at $6,200.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Bitcoin is stack between stacks of resistance and support zones according to confluence levels. This means that there is a huge probability that a ranging action could take precedence between $6,179 (initial support) and $6,308 (initial key resistance) in the coming sessions. However, a break above the second hurdle at $6,437 highlighted by the SMA 50 4-hour, the Bollinger Band 4-hour middle curve and the SMA 200 1-hour would culminate in an extended bullish action towards the coveted $7,000.
On the flip side, Bitcoin price is still vulnerable to losses under $6,000 but the buyer congestion zone at $6,049 will try to hold. This zone hosts several indicators such as the previous high 4-hour, Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, BB 15-minutes middle curve and the previous low 1-hour.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
