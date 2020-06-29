Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD on the verge of free-fall to $8,000 – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin poised for losses under $9,000 following a symmetrical triangle breakdown.
- BTC/USD is largely in the hands of the bears but consolidation could win the day as per the MACD.
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading marginally below $9,100. The weekend session was dominated by mainly selling pressure with the price reversing gains from levels above $9,300. The tentative support areas at $9,200 and $9,100 have already been overwhelmed. Attention in the bullish camp has now shifted from gaining traction towards $9,500 and eventually $10,000 to defending the critical level at $9,000.
Broken triangle support scenario
Bitcoin price recently broke critical triangle support. A breakdown followed with losses being experienced under $9,000. Although the price bounced back into the $9,000’s range, Bitcoin is not in the clear yet and the impact of the symmetrical triangle pattern still lingers. In this case, bulls must particularly ensure they hold the price above $9,000. This way, they will have an opportunity to gather the strength to take the fight to $9,500 and $10,000.
For now, the technical picture appears to be stable as highlighted by the MACD’s sideways action at the midline. However, I cannot fail to mention the slightly bearish divergence from the MACD. The divergence shows that selling pressure is present and bulls should pay attention to barricading $9,000. On the other hand, the RSI confirms the sideways trading with the sidelong movement at 45.
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin confluence resistance and support levels
Resistance one: $9,146 – as highlighted by the Bollinger band 1-hour middle, the previous high 15-minutes, previous low 1-hour, SMA ten 15-minutes and the Bollinger Band 4-hour.
Resistance two: $9,335 – This is the strongest resistance zone and is home to the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Bollinger Band 4-hour upper, SMA 4-hour, SMA 200 1-hour and the pivot point one-day resistance two.
Support one: 9,051 – This is the initial support and home to the Bollinger Band 1-hour upper, the Fibo 61.8% daily, the previous week low and the pivot point one-day support one.
Support two: $8,862 – Is home to the pivot point one-day support two, pivot point one-week support one and the Fibo 61.8% one-month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD on the verge of free-fall to $8,000
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading marginally below $9,100. The weekend session was dominated by mainly selling pressure with the price reversing gains from levels above $9,300.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD recovers from multi-month lows, closes in on $0.18
Ripple (XRP/USD) fell to its lowest level since late March at $0.1690 on Saturday and closed the day with a loss of more than 4%. The positive sentiment surrounding major cryptocurrencies helped Ripple ...
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD bearish pattern spotted as $215 beckons
Ethereum’s trend has turned bearish just before the European session despite holding in the green during the Asian session on Monday. Most of the major cryptocurrencies are beginning to grapple with an increase in selling ...
ADA/USD spikes above $0.08 just a day to Shelly network upgrade
Cardano is among the cryptocurrencies in the green on Monday. The cryptocurrency landscape is mixed red and green. As for ADA/USD, June 30 is a very important day because ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.