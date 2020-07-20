- BTC/USD bulls lost the control over the situation.
- The sell-off will speed up once $9,000 is broken.
Bitcoin (BTC) resumed the decline after a short-lived recovery attempt. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,140, down nearly 1% since the beginning of the day. The first digital coin has been drifting lower since the start of the day as the upside momentum has faded away on approach to $9,200. Cuttently, BTC/USD is moving within a short-term bearish trend, the volatility is low.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
On the intraday charts, BTC/USD may be vulnerable to further losses if the price settles below 50-hour SMA at $9,150. However, from the longer-term point of view, BTC is still in the range as long as the lower boundary of the recent consolidation channel $9,000 remains unbroken.
Bitcoin confluence levels
There are a few technical barriers clustered above the current price, while the downside is practically clear. It means Bitcoin risks are tilted to the downside at this stage, while the bulls may have a hard time building momentum.
Resistance levels
$9,200 — 1-hour SMA100, the middle line of the 4-hour, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily
$9,300 — the upper lines of the 4-hour and 1-hour Bollinger Bands, 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly and daily, 4-hour SMA200, 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly
$9,450 — the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band, 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly
Support levels
$9,000 -the lowest level of the previous week, the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band
$8,870 — the lowest level of the previous month, Pivot Point 1-week Support 2
$8,500 — Pivot Point 1-month Support 2
BTC/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Bitcoin stalled after recovery attempt, altcoins move ahead
BTC/USD is trading at $9,355. The first digital coin has gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis and barely changed since the start of the day, moving within a tight channel with the short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
XRP/USD struggles to build Tuesday’s momentum eying $0.20
Ripple re-embarked on the journey of breaking barriers after testing the support at $0.19 last week. The recovery took place in tandem with other cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin which this time joined in the rally closing in on the resistance at $9,500.
ETH 2.0 final testnet launch on August 4, is a rally brewing?
The much-anticipated Ethereum 2.0 has kept investors on the edge for the longest time. However, the good news is that its final testnet is set to launch on August 4.
BCH/USD short term falling wedge pattern breakout flashing buy signals
Bitcoin Cash advanced higher following the announcement that Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust had finally been approved for public listing on the stock market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.