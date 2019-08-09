- BTC/USD is hovering below $12,000 amid range-bound trading on Friday.
- The next critical resistance awaits BTC bulls at $12,500.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound during early Asian hours as the market cannot decide where to go next. The upside momentum has faded away on an unsuccessful attempt to break above $12,000, which creates downside risks for the coin ahead of the weekend.
Bitcoin confluence levels
There are some strong technical levels both above and below the current price, which confirms the range-bound theory. However, considering a highly volatile market, another wild move in either direction should not be excluded.
Let’s have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin’s movements in the short run.
Resistance levels
$11,900 - 61.8% Fibo retracement daily, SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 15-min, SMA10 4-hour;
$12,000 - psychological level, the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band
$12,500 - Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 1
Support levels
$11,700 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly, SMA5 daily.
$11,100- $11,00 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1;
$10,700 - 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
