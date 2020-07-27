Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has next to no barriers on the way to the North - Bitcoin confluence

- BTC/USD bulls pushed through critical resistance of $10,000.
- The way to the upside is a path of the least resistance now.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been growing fast since the weekend. The first digital coin broke above $10,000 and after a short period of consolidation resumed the upside and hit the intraday high of $10,334. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,300, having gained over 6% in the recent 24 hours and 3.45% since the start of Monday.
Bitcoin's market dominance index recovered to 61.5% after a drop to 60.2% during the weekend. Currently, BTC/USD is moving within a strong bullish trend, the volatility is high.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
On the intraday charts, BTC/USD stays above the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $10,295, which now serves as a local support. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $10,000. This barrier served as a former resistance. Now it may slow down the bears and create a new bullish impulse.
Bitcoin confluence levels
There are several important technical barriers below the current price, while the way to the upside is mostly clear. It means that BTC/USD is better positioned for further increase, provided that it stays above the psychological $10,000. Let's have a closer look at the support and resistance levels.
Resistance levels
$10,400 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 3, the highest level of the previous month
$11,000 - Pivot Point 1- month Resistance 2
$11,400 - 161.8% Fibo Projection monthly
Support levels
$10,150 - Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 1, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 1, the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band
$10,000 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 2, the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band
$9,800 - the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band, 1-hour SMA50, 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly
$9,500 - 1-hour SMA200, 4-hour SMA50, 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly
BTC/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD blasts past coveted $10,000 as $11,000 beckons
Bitcoin price actions over the weekend have been impressive as reported by FXStreet. For the first time since June, the price pierced the $10,000 mark to record new July highs at $10,196. The last seven days of trading have ...
ETH/USD eyes $400 following break past $300 barrier
Ethereum is currently leading the altcoin rally. However, as expected, Ether’s is still heavily correlated with Bitcoin price. The break above $280 last week saw bulls hiding in the sidelines join the market in anticipation of ...
XRP/USD leaves $0.22 behind, targets weekly SMA50
Ripple's XRP hit $0.2244 and the upside momentum is gaining traction. The coin has reached the highest level since the beginning of May after a sustainable move above 200-day SMA located on ...
ADA/USD defies gravity with over 17% price increase
Cardano (ADA) catapulted to $0.1550 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.1537 by press time. The coin has gained over 17% in the recent 24 hours and over 23% on a week-on-week basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.