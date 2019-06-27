Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750 - Confluence Detector
- BTC/USD lost over $3,000 this Thursday.
- The bulls are trying to mount a comeback in the early hours of Friday.
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145. The market has had a bullish opening this Friday as the price has gone up to $11,325. The daily confluence detector shows us that there are no healthy support levels and there is substantial resistance at $11,475.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
There are one healthy resistance levels at $11,475, which has 1-month pivot point resistance 2 and daily 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
The one support level is at $11,200, which has 1-week pivot point resistance 2 and 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) curve.
