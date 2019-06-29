Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD faces massive levels of resistance as bears take over this Saturday

BTC/USD has gone down from $12,375 to $11,735 in the early hours of Saturday.

The daily confluence detector shows substantial resistance levels beyond $12,000.

BTC/USD bears have taken the price down from $12,375 to $11,735 in the early hours of Saturday. The confluence detector shows us that the price faces heavy resistances beyond $12,000. So, while the bulls may sneak the price back above $12,000, further growth may be inhibited.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

The resistance levels are at $11,825-$11,860, $12,000, $12,150, $12,475 and $12,500. The stack from $11,825-$11,860 has 1-hour previous low, 5-day simple moving average (SMA 5) and daily Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. The $12,000-level sees the meeting of the 4-hour Bollinger band middle curve and 4-hour previous low.

The $12,150 level has no visible confluence while the $12,475 level has 4-hour previous high and daily previous high. Finally, the $12,500 has the weekly Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

