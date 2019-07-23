BTC/USD consolidates at the critical barrier $10,000

The strong resistance awaits BTC bulls on approach to $10,450.

Bitcoin (BTС) is changing hands marginally below $10,000. The first digital coin has lost over 3% since the beginning of the day and stayed amid increased bearish pressure. The price attempted to break above $11,000 on July 20, but the upside momentum failed to gain traction.

Bitcoin confluence levels

The Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering around $10,000 with a bearish bias. The way to the South seems to be the path of least resistance as the area above the current price is packed with strong technical levels.

Let's have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin's movements in the short run.

Resistance levels

$10,200 - the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 15-min chart;

$10,450 - SMA10 4-hour, SMA50 1-hour, 61.8 Fibo retracement daily;

$10,700 - the highest level of the previous day

Support levels

$9,650 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly;

$9,300 - Pivot Point 10week Support 1;

$9,100 - the lowest level of the previous week.