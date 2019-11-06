Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls swing in action, $9,600 remains unconquered – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin price is stuck within a strong resistance zone between $9,295 and $9,392.

Correction above $9,392 will stir up action towards $10,000.

Bitcoin bulls are slowly coming back in action after a minor battering from the bulls. BTC/USD explored lows under $9,300 during the Asian trading hours. The price has since adjusted upwards to $9,324. The prevailing trend is bullish while the volatility is expanding.

Bitcoin confluence levels

Although the bulls seem to be flexing their muscles upwards, they are also staring in to a critical resistance zone at $9,295.46 to $9,392. Some of the technical indicators in this zone include SMA 50 four-hours, SMA five one-day, Bollinger Band one-hour lower, SMA 200 one-hour, the Fibo 61.8% on-day, previous low one-hour, SMA 200 15-minutes, Bollinger Band 15-mins upper and previous high 15-mins.

If Bitcoin bulls manage to clear the above resistance, they are likely to gather overwhelming support to catapult them towards $10,000. The confluence tool shows existence of mild hurdles between $9,392 and $10,072.

On the downside, the beginning of the resistance zone $9,295 is playing a double function as a support. In the case of a reversal and extended declines, Bitcoin bulls are likely to find cushioning at $9,101, $9,003 and $8,906.