Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls swing in action, $9,600 remains unconquered – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin price is stuck within a strong resistance zone between $9,295 and $9,392.
- Correction above $9,392 will stir up action towards $10,000.
Bitcoin bulls are slowly coming back in action after a minor battering from the bulls. BTC/USD explored lows under $9,300 during the Asian trading hours. The price has since adjusted upwards to $9,324. The prevailing trend is bullish while the volatility is expanding.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Although the bulls seem to be flexing their muscles upwards, they are also staring in to a critical resistance zone at $9,295.46 to $9,392. Some of the technical indicators in this zone include SMA 50 four-hours, SMA five one-day, Bollinger Band one-hour lower, SMA 200 one-hour, the Fibo 61.8% on-day, previous low one-hour, SMA 200 15-minutes, Bollinger Band 15-mins upper and previous high 15-mins.
If Bitcoin bulls manage to clear the above resistance, they are likely to gather overwhelming support to catapult them towards $10,000. The confluence tool shows existence of mild hurdles between $9,392 and $10,072.
On the downside, the beginning of the resistance zone $9,295 is playing a double function as a support. In the case of a reversal and extended declines, Bitcoin bulls are likely to find cushioning at $9,101, $9,003 and $8,906.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
