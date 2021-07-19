Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC resumes downtrend to $28,700

- Bitcoin price got a little lift from positive news after Bank of America revealed plans to allow BTC futures trading.
- General sentiment turned negative again on Monday after the rejection of double top resistance.
- BTC is for the moment stuck in a zone of distribution.
The news from Bank of America last week stating that Bitcoin futures would be available for clients was a much-needed dose of positivity for the cryptocurrency markets. It lifted sentiment, and BTC bounced off $31,584.74, a level of importance from June 25.
Bitcoin price recovers on the weekends and drops during the week
Cryptocurrencies seem to be having profitable weekends of late, only to pair gains on Monday morning and then look for further downside. The positive tailwind from Bank of America was short-lived and could not attract many longer-term buyers into Bitcoin.
Bitcoin price has now been stuck in a zone for over four days now between $32,050.34 and $31,584.74. It is important to notice the upside where BTC has $32,649.28 as resistance. Not only is that the weekly pivot, but also the low from July 12.
These are two very strong reasons for a cap on further upward price action.
To the downside beyond the distribution zone, $31,321.98 has been tested two times already. The rule of thumb is that the third time’s the charm, so expect this level to break to the downside in the coming days.
Further down, $30,259.77 coincides with the June 26 low and has a few support levels from previous weeks just above.
Full completion of the trade to the downside will move toward $28,695.13. Again Bitcoin price has just above five supporting levels that, give or take, fall in line with each other on a weekly basis. This level will be marked up for buyers waiting to long BTC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price at now-or-never moment as bulls walk on thin ice
Shiba Inu price has been on a downswing since July 6 after a failed attempt to slice through the high probability reversal zone. This descent is now trading above two pivotal support barriers, a breakdown of which could lead to a steep correction.
Ethereum price is under massive selling pressure as bears gain full control
The level of patience that strategic buyers have with Ethereum will soon be met with an opportunity to pick up the ETH at some interesting buy levels. But for now, Ether looks prepared for a third consecutive week of losses.
MATIC price is on the verge of a 60% decline, Polygon targets $0.40
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next.
Is SafeMoon a Ponzi scheme? Investors grow concerned
SafeMoon price is at the precipice of a massive move, which could head either way. A breakdown of the range low at $0.00000260 might trigger a 45% downswing to $0.00000145.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.