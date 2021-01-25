Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC rally back to $40,000 in jeopardy as Grayscale’s demand diminishes

- Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust falls by 22% in 14 days, suggesting that the institutional force behind the cryptoasset is decreasing.
- Bitcoin needs additional institutional fund influx to return to $40,000.
- The 50 SMA caps BTC/USD upside on the 4-hour chart.
Bitcoin is trading slightly above $33,000 after plunging from January’s peak near $42,000. Investors, speculators, and analysts believe that the pioneer cryptocurrency can hit price levels beyond $40,000. However, strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co say that the uptrend may be an uphill battle in light of decreasing demand from Grayscale, the most prominent digital asset manager in the world.
Flop in institutional demand for Bitcoin weakens uptrend to $40,000
Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust has grown to $20 billion over the last few months due to increasing demand as the largest digital asset rallied month-over-month to the record high near $40,000. However, over the last couple of weeks, the fund has dropped 22%, surpassing BTC’s 17% plunge in the same period, according to Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, the lead strategist JPMorgan.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
The investment bank strategist has found out that the decrease in institutional fund influx may hinder the uptrend to $40,000. At the same time, the risk is that momentum traders will continue to unwind Bitcoin futures positions.” JPMorgan maintains that “the near-term balance of risks is still skewed to the downside.”
It is worth noting that holders of Bitcoins with coins between 1,000 and 10,000 gave consistently increased over the last 30 days. According to the holder distribution model, an on-chain metric developed a Santiment, behavioral analysis platform; these addresses shot up from roughly 2,100 to approximately 2,350. The 10% rise shows that buying pressure behind Bitcoin is still growing despite the fall in price.
Bitcoin holder distribution
Bitcoin is trading at $33,380 at the time of writing. Slightly on the upside, bulls are dealing with a hurdle presented by the 50 Simple Moving Average. Moreover, more resistance is highlighted at $34,000.
The pioneer cryptocurrency’s uptrend will be validated if the price closes the day above $34,000 and the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart. For now, the least resistance path is sideways, as shown by the leveling Relative Strength Index.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
On the downside, Bitcoin is not out of the wounds yet, and the short term support at the 200 SMA may be retest, especially if the resistance at $34,000 remains unshaken. Other key levels to keep in mind include $32,000, $30,000 and $28,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum refreshes record top towards $1,500 inside short-term rising channel
Ethereum buyers dominate sentiment as ETH/USD rises to the fresh high on record during early Monday. That said, the ETH/USD pair pierces the previous high of $1,440 to mark a new all-time top of $1,475.89.
Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK en-route $28, with bull flag in play
Chainlink (LINK/USD) appears to have stalled its corrective pullback from the record highs of $25.51 reached Saturday, as the bulls regain control after taking a brief breather early Sunday.
Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT set to test $25 amid bullish technical setup
Polkadot, which has climbed to the no.4 position among the top 50 widely traded digital assets, is seen extending the upside after the price confirmed a symmetrical triangle breakout on the four-hour chart early Saturday.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC correction underway, holding onto 50-DMA is critical
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has stalled its correction from the record highs of $41,987, as the bears take a breather before the next leg lower. Markets resort to locking in gains after the parabolic rise, paving way for further downside correction.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.