Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC correction underway, holding onto 50-DMA is critical

- BTC/USD trades firmer but remains capped below $33K mark.
- A symmetrical triangle breakout on the daily chart keeps the bears hopeful.
- Critical 50-DMA support is the last resort for the BTC bulls.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has stalled its correction from the record highs of $41,987, as the bears take a breather before the next leg lower.
Markets resort to locking in gains after the parabolic rise, paving way for further downside correction. The digital asset lost almost 12% last week, with industry experts signaling further caution on a sustained move below the $30K round figure.
The retracement from all-time-highs gathered steam last week after the former Fed Chair and US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen said that cryptocurrency as an area of concern for terrorist and criminal financing.
Although, an announcement by BlackRock Inc. saved the day for the BTC bulls, driving the no.1 coin back above the $30K threshold. Wall Street's biggest money manager announced that it will now step into investing in bitcoin futures.
The company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), "Bitcoin and bitcoin futures have generally exhibited significant price volatility relative to more traditional asset classes."
"Bitcoin futures may also experience significant price volatility as a result of the market fraud and manipulation," the US fund manager added.
BTC/USD: Not out of the woods yet
BTC/USD: Daily chart
Having confirmed a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the daily chart last Thursday, the risks remain skewed to the downside for the most favorite crypto coin, Bitcoin.
The price has entered a downside consolidation phase after the bulls managed to defend the critical upward-sloping 50-daily moving average (DMA) at $28,672.
A sharp sell-off could be triggered on a breach of the last, with a test of the 100-DMA support at $22,215 inevitable.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently at 48.32, suggests that the upbeat momentum could likely be temporary and a good opportunity to sell at the higher levels.
On the flip side, the triangle support now resistance at $34,846 could cap any upside attempts.
The next powerful barrier awaits at $35,833, which is the horizontal 21-DMA. Further up, the pattern resistance at $36,496 could be brought into play.
BTC/USD: Additional levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|32439.10
|Today Daily Change
|327.13
|Today Daily Change %
|1.02
|Today daily open
|32111.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|36006.36
|Daily SMA50
|28405.98
|Daily SMA100
|22003.72
|Daily SMA200
|16396.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|33479.19
|Previous Daily Low
|31422.9
|Previous Weekly High
|37860.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|28768.76
|Previous Monthly High
|29307.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|17578.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|32208.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|32693.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|31196.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|30281.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|29140.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|33253.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|34394.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|35309.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
