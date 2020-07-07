Bitcoin price prediction: BTC bulls hit pause button before another growth attempt - Bitcoin confluence

- BTC/USD bulls stopped within a whisker of $9.400.
- The local support is now created by $9,200.
Bitcoin (BTC) resumed the recovery and tested $9,380 during early Asian hours. While the upside momentum faded away on approach to the local resistance of $9,400, the short-term trend remains bullish as long as the price stays above $9,200. this barrier limited the recovery during the previous week, now it has a strong potential as a backstop for the bears.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Also, Bitcoin's on-chain fundamentals are bullish and point to the increased holding patterns and adoption. The index, calculated by the cryptocurrency research company Glassnode, increased by 1 point, reaching a score of 56 points as the market sentiments improved along with the Network Health.
Bitcoin confluence levels
BTC/USD is squeezed between strong technical levels, which means the coin may spend some time before another attempt to develop a directional move. While a breakthrough above $9,200 is a positive short-term signal, the technical picture remains uncertain at this stage as there are quite a few barriers both above and below the current price. Let's have a closer look at the support and resistance areas.
Resistance levels
$9,300 - 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, the middle line of the 1-hour and daily Bollinger Bands, the highest level of the previous week
$9,500 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 2
$9,800 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly
Support levels
$9,150 - 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly, 1-hour SMA100 and SMA200, 4-hour SMA50
$9,000 - the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band, the lowest level of the previous day
$8,500 - Pivot Point 1-month Support 1, Pivot Point 1-week Support 2.
BTC/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Altcoin season is on the cards
The achievement of Ethereum dragged the Altcoin segment upwards. At the same time, Bitcoin suffered to maintain its market share level and finally conceded the 65% market share level and reached a support zone of around 64.5%.
XRP/USD escapes the range, targets $0.1900
XRP/USD has jumped above $0.1800 and hit the intraday high at $0.1831 amid strong bullish sentiments. While the price retreated to $0/1824 by the time of writing, the upside momentum ...
ADA/USD explodes above $0.1 as Shelly mainnet goes live
Cardano is at the helm of the cryptocurrency recoveries on the day as it majestically takes down the resistance at $0.1 for the first time in 2020. The action above this key was bound to happen following the release of the Cardano Shelly mainnet.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD clings to Bollinger Band middle, eyes on $3.00
EOS is retreating from the high traded in July $2.64. The digital asset is following the general trend in the market which has been bearish in the past 24 hours. EOS/USD teeters at $2.57 ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.